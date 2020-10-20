Utah man charged with robbing Helena-area store

A 38-year-old Utah man was arrested on suspicion of robbing a Helena-area business.

Brandon Curry is charged with felony robbery and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

On Oct. 11, law enforcement responded to a business on the 2900 block of North Sanders Street for reports of a robbery in progress. The suspect, later identified as the defendant by a Montana driver's license, was reportedly in a physical altercation with employees.

A store employee told police that the defendant had concealed an item valued at $8.17 in his pocket and attempted to leave without paying. The employee confronted the defendant outside the business, and he was initially cooperative before again trying to leave.

Two other employees physically detained the defendant and moved him to the loss prevention office. While sitting on a bench in the office, the defendant allegedly opened and began brandishing a folding pocket knife at the employees.

After Curry attempted to leave once again, an employee grabbed him and another employee disarmed him. One employee sustained minor injuries.

After being detained by law enforcement, the defendant allegedly gave officers false information about his identity.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.