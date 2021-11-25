United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area: Building partnerships that take on big issues

Change doesn’t happen alone. That’s why United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area is dedicated to building partnerships and collaborations that take on the big issues in Jefferson, Broadwater, and Lewis and Clark counties. We work with nonprofits, businesses, cities, counties, and community members like you to study the issues our neighbors face and come up with innovative solutions to help them lead their best lives. Then we collaborate with our 35 nonprofit agencies in the area to solve those problems.

No matter what community you visit, United Way is dedicated to four areas of focus: health, education, financial stability, and meeting basic needs of every person. The priorities set by our communities determine how we tackle the issues that cause our neighbors hardship.

Call (406) 442-4360 for more information.

Our wish list

• Shelves to organize the donations we receive for our many projects, such as Backpacks for the Homeless or the Veterans Holiday Meal Drive.

• Financial support for us and our partners so we can continue to fund the critical work we do in our community.

• Non-perishable food items and toiletries to keep our neighborhood pantry stocked.

• A Roomba vacuum.

