Tyrel Murfitt

Age: 38
Contact Information: 406-461-3699, tgmehs@outlook.com
Education: B.S. Civil Engineering, MSU Bozeman
Occupation: Engineer
Relevant Experience:
• Trustee since June of 2020
• Project Manager for publicly funded infrastructure
• Father of three (2 enrolled, 1 future)
• Former Student of EHPS
• Longtime East Helena Resident
What are the three key issues facing the school district?
1. Growth: East Helena has seen a substantial increase in residential construction, as well as some commercial construction. This growth is both an opportunity and a challenge. The challenge will be to maintain the exceptional quality of education and ensuring “Success for All” with the increase in enrollment that is inevitable from the development. This will necessitate continual consideration as curriculum is developed, budgets are set, and infrastructure is brought online and occupied. Efficiency will be key and at the forefront of decisions moving forward for the next 1 to 5 years. This growth also presents a wonderful opportunity to share in the excellent education of East Helena with the current students in a new K-12 district as well as future students to be enrolled. East Helena is rising to this challenge and I see us as able to continue to meet the needs of our students and community.
2. Administrative transition: East Helena has had a great leader in Ron Whitmoyer. Over the last 20 years as Superintendent, Ron has been instrumental in developing the quality of education of School District No. 9 as well as being one of the biggest advocates and “doers” for the East Helena High School. However, with Mr. Whitmoyer’s retirement, (he was my principal at one time in my life) the baton will be passed to Dan Rispens. In addition, the change from K-8 to a K-12 district adds to this challenge. This constitutes not just a passing of the baton but a changing of the guard. I have already worked with Dan Rispens and I can help make this transition smooth as a Trustee. Maintaining continuity while so much is changing helps provide stability for everybody.
3. High School: What an opportunity for East Helena, Go Vigilantes! Bringing a new high school online is incredible for not only the students but also the East Helena Community. The change from an elementary district to a full high school district is and continues to be a shining success. But there are several tasks still left to complete. First and foremost, hiring of staff to maintain and operate the school, followed closely by reviewing and implementing quality curriculum. Finally, implementing sound policies and associated budgets that reflect the needs of a K-12 district as well as serving the education needs of our East Helena Students.
How would you rate the school district’s COVID-19 response so far, and what would you like to see going forward?
I believe that the District has done an excellent job of responding to the dynamic and fluid nature of the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact that this has had on our students, staff, and community has been tremendous. The changes have dominated our lives and will forever change the way I look at issues while serving as a Trustee. The decision to open with in person instruction for the 2020-2021 school year was not made lightly but I believe it was the right one. Over the course of this year student benchmark testing has shown vast improvements, as a direct result of being back in the building full time. This objective approach met the educational needs of East Helena’s students, staff, and community while still complying with Lewis and Clark County Health and State of Montana requirements and/or restrictions.
Moving forward I will work with the administration, staff, students, community, Lewis and Clark County, and the State of Montana in continuing to provide a safe and educational environment, with a focused eye towards returning to a relatively traditional educational setting.
What do you hope to accomplish on the board?
My goals as a Trustee is to continue to meet the duties of the position and keep an eye on the horizon for opportunities and challenges that are inevitable. Also keeping a strategic outlook will benefit the District when reviewing and making policy, considering funding levies, and comparing the goals and vision of the District to the current progress.
I want to maintain curriculum that fosters success and appreciation for all aspects of education from Math and Science, to English, History, Health, the Arts, Sports, and the Trades. It is important to me that all students be exposed to what is available after Graduation and be a successful and contributing member of society. This is what I hold dear especially when considering that this is what I gained as a student of East Helena Schools years ago and hope that my three children will experience as well.
I also want to ensure that the funds that the East Helena Community have entrusted to the District are used efficiently and in support of Education. I plan on to continue to ensure that the needs of the District are balanced against the fiscal obligations and resources our community.