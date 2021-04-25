Tyrel Murfitt

1. Growth: East Helena has seen a substantial increase in residential construction, as well as some commercial construction. This growth is both an opportunity and a challenge. The challenge will be to maintain the exceptional quality of education and ensuring “Success for All” with the increase in enrollment that is inevitable from the development. This will necessitate continual consideration as curriculum is developed, budgets are set, and infrastructure is brought online and occupied. Efficiency will be key and at the forefront of decisions moving forward for the next 1 to 5 years. This growth also presents a wonderful opportunity to share in the excellent education of East Helena with the current students in a new K-12 district as well as future students to be enrolled. East Helena is rising to this challenge and I see us as able to continue to meet the needs of our students and community.