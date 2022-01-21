Two men arrested in Helena on charges of theft, drug possession

Two men were arrested in Helena on suspicion of theft and possession of methamphetamine.

Anthony Lane Bird, 24, of Cut Bank, is charged with felony theft, misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, felony meth possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. Chad Lee Delong, 48, of Helena, is charged with felony theft, felony meth possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On Jan. 13, law enforcement responded to Mica Drive to take a report of a theft from a vehicle. The victim reported that he had several items stolen from his 2021 Chevrolet Silverado. The items include a wedding ring, a backpack, a 9mm handgun, a purse containing multiple credit cards and several other items. The value of these items greatly exceeded $1,500.

Deputies later took a second report of theft from a vehicle near Emerald Ridge Loop. The victim said she noticed her purse was missing, which included $250 in cash and several credit cards.

The original victim later reported that someone had used one of the stolen credit cards on three separate occasions, all at Walmart. The transactions exceeded $700.

The second victim reported one of her credit cards was used at Target for approximately $750.

Deputies spoke to Walmart staff, who reported that the man who made these purchases was an older looking male. He reportedly purchased several electronic devices including a television.

Someone from Bob Ward's sporting goods reported one of the defendants attempted to use what seemed to be a stolen credit card to purchase merchandise from the store. A description of one of the defendants was provided. The reporting party provided a license plate number and stated there were three males in the vehicle.

The vehicle was later seen at Taco John's parking lot. A defendant spotted law enforcement and allegedly began driving irrationally to avoid law enforcement.

The vehicle was stopped shortly after and deputies observed many items in the vehicle matching what had been purchased at the various stores. They also noted a woman's purse and several of the reportedly stolen items in plain view.

Nearby law enforcement found the stolen credit cards, allegedly thrown from the vehicle by the defendants. The firearm was recovered by a local business, who stated someone had thrown it from their vehicle into their yard. This business was within 100 yards of where the vehicle was stopped.

The following day a search warrant was granted and in the vehicle law enforcement allegedly located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

