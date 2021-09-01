Two inmates charged with damaging video camera

Two inmates in the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center have been charged after allegedly damaging a video camera with a basketball.

Both 24-year-old Jacob Edward Segovia of Great Falls and 27-year-old Tanner Wayne Baker-Gong have been charged with felony criminal mischief.

On Aug. 27, a sheriff's deputy responded to the detention center for reports of two inmates causing damage to a video surveillance camera by throwing a basketball at it. The deputy learned that the two defendants were in recreation yard No. 1 and they were throwing a basketball at the camera. Video surveillance showed the incident and when the basketball made contact with the protective housing for the camera, the camera fell off of its bracket and the output changed colors.

Court documents state that the basketball was thrown at the video camera numerous times by the defendants and that the camera footage clearly broke after being struck by the basketball.

A maintenance worker was able to place the camera back on its bracket, but the output was permanently damaged. The company the detention center purchased the camera from was contacted and said it would need to be replaced at a cost of $2,000. This does not include the price for installation of the new camera.