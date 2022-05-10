Two Helena women accused of assault with a weapon

Two Helena women were charged with assault with a weapon after police were called Thursday to the Downtown Walking Mall for a report of someone breaking into a vehicle.

Sara Leigh Heavyrunner, 45, was charged with felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicles and obstructing a peace officer after she was arrested and found to be carrying brass knuckles, authorities said.

Nichole Renee Palmerton, 41, has been charged with felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor criminal trespass, authorities said.

Helena police were called about 10:30 p.m. May 5 to North Jackson Street to a fight in which weapons were involved. A man, accompanied by a witness, told officers he looked out his apartment window and saw two women trying to get into his vehicle. Officers found the women on the Walking Mall.

The man tried to confront the two women. One of the women brandished brass knuckles and began to chase him and the other pulled a knife, police said. The man was able to get away, authorities said.

Heavyrunner reportedly gave officers a fictitious name, but was identified by her Montana ID. She was arrested and brass knuckles were found in her possession, authorities said. She had two warrants for her arrest and was taken to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

Palmerton was also identified as one of the women carrying a weapon, police said. She also was taken to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

Both were charged Friday in Justice Court in Helena.

The women were reportedly accompanied by a man who has not been identified, police said.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

