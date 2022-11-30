Two Helena residents charged with drug crimes

Two Helena residents were charged with drug-related crimes after being accused of attempting to shoplift from a local business.

A 32-year-old Helena woman, Alexionah Lane, has been charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor theft.

A 36-year-old Helena man, Michael Thomas Marshall, has been charged with two felony counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. He was on probation, but his probation has been put on hold.

On Nov. 25, an officer responded to a report of an attempted shoplift from a local business. Staff at the store believed that Lane had been trespassed from the store previously.

The store manager showed the officer video surveillance of a group of people accused of shoplifting. The officer was able to obtain a license plate number for the vehicle associated with at least one of the suspects.

The officer located the vehicle and suspects leaving the area and initiated a traffic stop. All three looked nervous and were shifting a lot in the vehicle, according to the officer.

Court documents say Lane confirmed that she had been in the store but said she left all the concealed items at the counter before leaving. She also had an active arrest warrant from a previous incident.

Lane was shifting around in the backseat and pushing her right hand down and behind her as if stuffing something, the officer said in court records. She was advised of her warrant and placed under arrest.

Court documents say Lane’s purse was searched at the jail, and jail staff located additional new items that may have been stolen from a different retailer. The documents say the officer contacted this retailer, which was investigating a possible theft involving Lane.

The driver of the vehicle, Marshall, confirmed that he had been in the store and got into a verbal altercation with the store’s management when the group was accused of concealing items.

Marshall's probation officer directed law enforcement to conduct a probation search of the vehicle. The officer found syringes, smoking devices, baggies and several containers of small blue "M30" pills which the officer believed contained fentanyl.

Near where Lane was sitting, a pink pencil bag was found containing burnt pieces of foil, hypodermic syringes and straws. Stuffed in the seat was a baggie containing 19 more "M30" blue pills.

Additionally, under the driver’s seat was a hatchet and a can of bear spray, which both violated Marshall’s parole conditions.

Both Lane and Marshall were booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Nov. 25.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.