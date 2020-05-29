Two arrested in Helena on drug-related charges

A 35-year-old Helena man and 40-year-old Oregon woman were arrested in Helena on a variety of drug-related charges.

Conrad Guy Taylor and Sarah Elizabeth Cook were both charged with two felony counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine and mushrooms) with intent to distribute. They were also charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs (MDMA), felony criminal child endangerment, two counts of felony possession of property subject to forfeiture and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession.

On April 16, a Helena Police Department officer received information of possible drug activity at the house of the defendants. The witness reportedly found a crystal-like substance and provided photo and video evidence. Based on this information, the officer was granted a search warrant for the home of the defendants.

In a shared bedroom of the residence, the officer allegedly located baggies, scales, spoons and other items commonly used to package drugs for sale. The officer located a large bag of mushrooms and tablets that appeared to be MDMA.

A crystal substance that tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine was also located by the officer. The drugs were located in a safe with a large amount of cash and a handgun.