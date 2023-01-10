 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two accused of stealing trailer and snowmobile from Helena business

Kristopher Anderson

Kristopher Anderson 
Damon John Kittleson

Damon John Kittleson

A 45-year-old man from Alberton, Montana, and a 52-year-old man from Helena have both been charged with felony attempt theft.

On Jan. 7 around 4 a.m., officers responded to a report of an attempted theft of a trailer and snowmobile from a business on West Custer Avenue in Helena. The stolen items were valued around $9,000.

Dispatch advised the officers that the vehicle had left the scene and was traveling westbound on Custer Avenue. The officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver was Kristopher Anderson and the passenger was Damon John Kittleson who had warrants out of Jefferson County. They both refused to speak with authorities.

The complainant’s description matched Anderson and Kittleson, and they were placed under arrest and put in handcuffs.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.

