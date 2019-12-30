Trump rally in Great Falls (copy)

President Donald Trump campaigns for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale in 2018 in Great Falls.

In an unsuccessful attempt to secure Montana's first fully Republican congressional delegation in over a century, President Donald Trump made history in the lead-up to the 2018 House and Senate elections by visiting the state more frequently than any other sitting president.

The President spoke at four Montana rallies, drawing thousands of attendees in Great Falls, Billings, Missoula and Bozeman between July and November. Trump’s final appearance bested Harry Truman’s mark of three visits to the Last Best Place between 1948 and 1952.

Although Republican Greg Gianforte was able to claim Montana’s U.S. House seat, Trump’s aggressive campaigning was not enough to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon. Tester.

