In an unsuccessful attempt to secure Montana's first fully Republican congressional delegation in over a century, President Donald Trump made history in the lead-up to the 2018 House and Senate elections by visiting the state more frequently than any other sitting president.
The President spoke at four Montana rallies, drawing thousands of attendees in Great Falls, Billings, Missoula and Bozeman between July and November. Trump’s final appearance bested Harry Truman’s mark of three visits to the Last Best Place between 1948 and 1952.
Although Republican Greg Gianforte was able to claim Montana’s U.S. House seat, Trump’s aggressive campaigning was not enough to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon. Tester.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.