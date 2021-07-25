Tristan Shea, Montana Primary Care Association

There is power in numbers.

Montana Primary Care Association Data Analyst Tristan Shea aims to empower federally qualified health centers in the state with those numbers.

Shea compiles data submitted by such health care providers to the federal government to give them insight into who they are serving and how they can better serve them.

"My goal is to ensure our health centers have a good idea about the populations they're seeing," he said. "They can can take that information and use it to switch things up internally if needed."

Shea said his desire to further the mission of providing affordable health care and equitable access to such services is what drives him.

"I hear stories from all across the country about people who can't afford what they need just to stay alive," he said. "Working here has been a great opportunity to work toward that driver."

While the Helena native and Capital High School graduate said he loves to work with those numbers, his coworkers are what keep him coming back.

"I work with a whole lot of great individuals," Shea said. "Aside of the hands-on, technical piece, I really enjoy working with my colleagues."