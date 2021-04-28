Transient woman charged with assault

A 28-year-old transient woman was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a man.

Shanna Faith Cooper is charged with felony partner or family member assault (third offense).

On April 21, Lewis and Clark County dispatch received a call from a man who said the defendant had hit him and he had to restrain her. The man reported that the woman had hit him in the mouth.

Court documents state that the officer observed visible blood in the man's mouth. The defendant was identified and arrested. A criminal history check showed she had two prior PFMA convictions.

The defendant also had two valid warrants for her arrest.

