Traffic stop results in meth arrest

A 53-year-old Helena man with multiple warrants out for his arrest is accused of driving without a license while in possession of methamphetamine.

A Helena police officer on patrol the night of March 15 allegedly observed Daniel Orin Pronteau fail to use his turn signal while making a right turn from Butte Avenue onto northbound Roberts Street. The officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Roberts Street and Missoula Avenue.

The officer noted in the arrest report that Pronteau had two valid warrants out for his arrest, did not have a valid driver's license and was in possession of a small plastic bag containing a "white crystal substance that field tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine."

Pronteau was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs and "no valid driver's license," a felony and misdemeanor, respectively.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

