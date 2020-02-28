Traffic stop results in meth arrest

A Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputy reported finding multiple packages of Suboxone and a baggie of methamphetamine in the car of a 38-year-old Great Falls woman Tuesday morning.

The deputy overheard a Helena police dispatcher send a unit to a possible vehicle accident on the Interstate 15 southbound off ramp at Prospect Avenue. Being in the area, the deputy responded and observed Aalissa Jennifer Wilson in a "dark colored vehicle facing perpendicular to the roadway."

Wilson began to drive away as the deputy approached the scene. The deputy then initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Harris Street. The deputy noted in the affidavit that Wilson and a passenger could be seen "moving their hands under seats and in the back seat of the vehicle." The movements continued until the deputy ordered the passengers to stop.

Wilson told the deputy she had hit the guard rail but did not believe she caused any damage.

As Wilson reached for her proof of insurance, the deputy noticed multiple packages of Suboxone, a schedule III drug used to treat opiate addiction.

"When asked, the defendant stated the Suboxone was not hers and she had picked it up to prevent her children from being able to have access to it," the deputy's affidavit states.