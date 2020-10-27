 Skip to main content
Townsend woman charged with fourth DUI
Shannon Alice Masterson

A 44-year-old Townsend woman is accused of her fourth DUI offense. 

Shannon Alice Masterson is charged with felony DUI, misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and misdemeanor no insurance.

On Oct. 23, dispatch received a call for a disabled vehicle near Euclid Avenue and Mountain View Street with concerns that the driver was impaired. The complainant advised he saw the vehicle in the middle of the intersection with a female in the driver's seat. Another witness helped move the vehicle off the street and reported they could smell alcohol coming from the woman.

The female was later identified as the defendant. Court documents state she had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. The smell of alcohol reportedly came from her breath.

Masterson allegedly showed several indicators of impairment during a field sobriety test. She refused to provide a blood sample and couldn't provide proof of insurance.

The defendant had a warrant out for her arrest from Helena Municipal Court.

A criminal history check showed two prior DUI convictions and a third pending DUI charge.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

