Townsend woman charged with fourth DUI

A 57-year-old Townsend woman was arrested on suspicion of her fourth DUI offense.
Toni Katrina Easton is charged with felony DUI, or in the alternative, felony operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.08% BAC or greater.
On Nov. 9, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper received a report of a reckless driver in a black Chevrolet Camaro. The suspect vehicle was located and stopped.
The trooper noticed the odor of alcohol coming from the car, and the defendant exhibited signs of intoxication. A standardized field sobriety test was conducted, and the defendant showed multiple signs of intoxication. She later provided a breath sample showing a breath-alcohol concentration of 0.199%.
A criminal history check showed three prior DUI convictions.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.