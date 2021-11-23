Townsend woman charged with fourth DUI

A 57-year-old Townsend woman was arrested on suspicion of her fourth DUI offense.

Toni Katrina Easton is charged with felony DUI, or in the alternative, felony operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.08% BAC or greater.

On Nov. 9, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper received a report of a reckless driver in a black Chevrolet Camaro. The suspect vehicle was located and stopped.

The trooper noticed the odor of alcohol coming from the car, and the defendant exhibited signs of intoxication. A standardized field sobriety test was conducted, and the defendant showed multiple signs of intoxication. She later provided a breath sample showing a breath-alcohol concentration of 0.199%.

A criminal history check showed three prior DUI convictions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.