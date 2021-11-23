 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Townsend woman charged with fourth DUI

Toni Katrina Easton

Toni Katrina Easton

A 57-year-old Townsend woman was arrested on suspicion of her fourth DUI offense. 

Toni Katrina Easton is charged with felony DUI, or in the alternative, felony operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.08% BAC or greater.

On Nov. 9, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper received a report of a reckless driver in a black Chevrolet Camaro. The suspect vehicle was located and stopped.

The trooper noticed the odor of alcohol coming from the car, and the defendant exhibited signs of intoxication. A standardized field sobriety test was conducted, and the defendant showed multiple signs of intoxication. She later provided a breath sample showing a breath-alcohol concentration of 0.199%.

A criminal history check showed three prior DUI convictions.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News