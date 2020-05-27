Townsend man charged with meth possession

A 50-year-old man from Townsend has been charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Kurt William Rauser was charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession and misdemeanor driving without a license.

On May 20, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for having a cracked windshield. The incident occurred in Lewis and Clark County along US Highway 12.

Dispatch told the trooper that the registered owner of the gold sedan, Rauser, had a suspended license.

The trooper alleges that Rauser was making what he described as "frantic movements" prior to making contact.

Upon informing Rauser of the reason for the stop, Rauser advised he was driving his passenger to the hospital. An ambulance was called to assist.

Due to Rauser's alleged nervous demeanor, the trooper requested a criminal history check. Dispatch advised Rauser was on felony probation. Upon contacting the defendant's probation officer, that officer requested a search of the vehicle.

Rauser admitted that he knew he shouldn't be driving.