Townsend man charged with fifth DUI

Forrest Jacob Martens, 29, of Townsend, was arrested in Helena and charged with his his fifth DUI, a felony.
On March 25, law enforcement was dispatched to Custer Avenue for reports of a male who was driving in and out of the parking lot over the past three days. The complainant stated he wished to have the driver trespassed. Upon arrival, law enforcement made contact with the vehicle and noted the defendant was in the driver's seat and the keys were in the seat next to him.
The man was identified as the defendant. Officers noted the man appeared intoxicated and smelled of alcohol. Martins admitted to drinking alcohol that night. He showed multiple signs of impairment during a standardized field sobriety test.
The defendant refused to provide a blood sample. A criminal history check showed four prior DUI convictions in North Dakota, Montana, Kansas and Minnesota, dating back to 2014.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.