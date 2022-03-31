Townsend man accused of kidnapping

A 38-year-old Helena man has been accused of multiple crimes including kidnapping.

Scott Damein Ristedt is charged with felony aggravated kidnapping, felony intimidation and misdemeanor partner or family member assault (second offense).

On March 23, law enforcement was dispatched to Rodney Street for reports of the defendant having withdrawals from drugs and allegedly threatening to cut the victim's throat if she did not find him more drugs. The victim reported that the defendant had assaulted her 12 hours earlier.

The victim said she had been picked up about 72 hours earlier by the defendant. The defendant allegedly commanded the victim to drive out of county and repeatedly threatened to cut the victim's dog's throat and the victim's throat if she didn't do what he instructed.

Court documents state that law enforcement interpreted this as restraining the victim by force, in a place of isolation and holding the victim in a condition of involuntary servitude. The victim reported she was unable to leave the defendant for three days.

According to the victim, the defendant struck her in the face causing injury. The victim said she was unable to leave the defendant's area without permission. The victim also disclosed more assaults, which court documents state resulted in visible bodily injury.

