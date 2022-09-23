Tom Rasmussen: Change has occurred within the Democrat Party

I am writing concerning the excellent series in the Helena IR several weeks ago on the current state of the Democrat party in Montana. This follows the result of the 2020 election in which they were swept in all the statewide races plus getting trounced in the state legislature election.

I have somewhat of a unique perspective in that I initially served in our state Legislature in the 1970s and the political make-up then was exactly reversed from what it was in 2021. In the House there were then 67 Ds and 33 Rs, of which I was one.

Obviously something very dramatic has happened to bring about such a monumental political shift in the over four decades since that time. I submit that Montanans haven't changed that much but that the change has occurred within the Democrat Party.

To start in this examination, I first want to touch on very recent actions by our current federal Democrat administration which illustrates the party's philosophy on governing.

First off would be their positions on crime and our criminal justice system. They've pushed the "defund the police" movement and the premature release of many criminals from prison. This has resulted in the soaring crime rates across the country and made some of our great cities, specifically those run by Democrat mayors, almost unlivable in places.

They opened up our nation's borders, resulting in hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants pouring across our southern border. This is untenable in that our Executive branch of government is openly violating its responsibility to police our immigration laws, which have been in place throughout the history of our nation and through which millions of people have lawfully become citizens.

Our nation had recently become energy independent before the Democrats took over. Very early on they made sweeping policy changes which in a relatively short time has resulted in the U.S. again being energy dependent and having to rely on volatile Middle Eastern nations to help keep us afloat.

As a direct result of these and other left-wing policies at the federal level, we are now experiencing sky-rocketing inflation including gasoline prices which have devastated the lives of millions of middle and lower income Americans. This all started shortly after the new administration took office last year.

We've also seen the unprecedented attack on one of our most cherished rights, that of freedom of speech. Earlier this year the Democrat administration proposed creating a government Disinformation Board which would involve censoring anyone's opinion that didn't line up with the official government narrative.

This echos the policies of Nazi Germany, the former Soviet Union and the current government of China. On the foreign policy level they orchestrated our choatic, catastrophic withdrawl from Afganistan. This resulted in the loss of numerous American lives, thousands of Afgan lives and multiple billions of dollars of our military equipment, all as a result of unimaginably inept and totally failed leadership.

This Democrat adminstration has also supported giving the World Health Organization unilateral authority to dictate certain public health decisions in our country. To rational minds this is an unthinkable position re: our nation's sovereignity.

As we reflect on these plus other of their party proposals it becomes completely clear that this is no longer the Democrat party of yesteryear, of presidents like Harry Truman and John F Kennedy. They are no longer "the party of the working class". They are now the party of the liberal east coast elites and of west coast Hollywood celebrity wealth. Their leaders would be headlined by Rep. Alexandria Ocassia-Cortez, Socialist Bernie Sanders, New York Sen. Chuck Shumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi. Many of their young leaders are now openly pushing socialism.

We can see with our own eyes the results of left-wing control. In our Pacific Northwest we see the trashing of two of our once beautiful cities, Portland and Seattle. This is resulting in businesses and residents fleeing. We see the same with other Democrat run cities like Minneapolis, New York and Chicago, among others.

We see the same in Democrat controlled states like California, New York, Washington and Oregon. Businesses and residents who can are fleeing to free states like Texas, Florida and states like our own plus Idaho, Utah, etc.

In conclusion it is my hope that Montana Democrats could do their part to somehow help turn the spiraling plunge by their national party ever further to the left and once again bring us in Montana to where we have a vibrant, healthy two party political structure.