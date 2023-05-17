Home construction

Government data today on residential construction should provide insight into demand for building new homes.

The Commerce Department is expected to report that builders broke ground on new condos and single-family homes at a slightly slower pace in April than in the previous month. March's new home starts were also slower than February. Persistently high inflation and high interest rates have been weighing on the broader housing sector.

Housing startsseasonally adjusted annual rate in millions

Target results

Retailer Target reports its latest quarterly financial results today.

Wall Street analysts expect Minneapolis-based Target made $1.77 a share in the period on sales of $25.3 billion. In the same period last year, Target missed profit projections, posting earnings of $2.19 per share. In February, Target announced plans to invest as much as $5 billion this year expanding services for customers, including a drive up service for returns, store renovations and online shopping upgrades.

Gaming earnings

Video game maker Take-Two Interactive will report its fiscal fourth-quarter financial results today.

Wall Street expects the company behind the "Grand Theft Auto" game franchise to report lower earnings and revenue than a year ago. Analysts expect profit of 68 cents per share on revenue of $1.34 billion. Rival game makers Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts have already reported their latest earnings, which both beat analysts' forecasts.