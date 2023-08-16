Today's highlight

On Aug. 16, 1977, Elvis Presley died at his Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, at age 42.

On this date

In 1777, American forces won the Battle of Bennington in what was considered a turning point of the Revolutionary War.

In 1812, Detroit fell to British and native American forces in the War of 1812.

In 1861, President Abraham Lincoln issued Proclamation 86, which prohibited the states of the union from engaging in commercial trade with states that were in rebellion — i.e., the Confederacy.

In 1948, baseball legend Babe Ruth died in New York at age 53.

In 1962, the Beatles fired their original drummer, Pete Best, replacing him with Ringo Starr.

In 1978, James earl Ray, convicted assassin of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., told a Capitol Hill hearing he did not commit the crime, saying he'd been set up by a mysterious man called "Raoul."

In 2003, Idi Amin, the former dictator of Uganda, died in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia; he was believed to have been about 80.

In 2014, Missouri gov. Jay Nixon declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, where police and protesters repeatedly clashed in the week since a Black 18-year old, Michael Brown, was shot to death by a white police officer.

In 2020, California's death Valley recorded a temperature of 130 degrees amid a blistering heat wave, the third-highest temperature ever measured.

Ten years ago: In a spacewalk lasting seven hours and 29 minutes, Russian cosmonauts rigged cable outside the International space station for a new lab that was due to arrive in a few months. a magnitude-6.5 earthquake struck near Seddon, new Zealand, bringing moderate damage to Wellington and the Marlborough region.

Five years ago: Aretha Franklin, the undisputed "Queen of soul," died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. newspapers across the country pushed back against President Donald Trump's attacks on "fake news" with a coordinated series of editorials in defense of a free press. the Pentagon said the Veterans day military parade ordered up by President trump wouldn't happen in 2018 and that officials were now looking at 2019; the announcement came hours after reports that the parade would have an estimated cost of $92 million, more than three times the price first suggested by the White House.