It is Montana law that hunters obtain landowner permission to hunt on all private land.

Don't wait until it is too late. Hunters who haven't already asked permission from private landowners to hunt need to do so as soon as possible.

Landowners may grant permission in person, over the phone, in writing or by posting signs that explain what type of hunting is allowed and under what conditions hunting may occur on land owned or controlled by the landowner.

Here are a few things to keep in mind that will greatly improve results when attempting to secure hunting access to private land.

Show courtesy to the landowner and make hunting arrangements by calling or visiting at times convenient to the landowner.

Plan ahead and secure permission well in advance of the actual hunting date.

Provide complete information about yourself and your hunting companions, including vehicle descriptions and license plate numbers.

Explain what type of hunting you wish to do and be sure to ask any questions which can help clarify the conditions of access.

Follow the landowner’s instructions and bring with you only the companions for whom you obtained landowner permission.

Be sure to thank the landowner after your hunt.

Hunters and landowners can learn more by investing some time on Montana's Hunter-Landowner Stewardship Project, an information program for anyone interested in promoting responsible hunter behavior and good hunter and landowner relationships in Montana. Visit FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov, then click "Hunting" under Quick Links.

For more information on hunting access in Montana, check out the "Hunter Access" pages on FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov.