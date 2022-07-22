Tip leads to Helena man wanted in Colorado

A 46-year-old Helena man who is wanted in Colorado was charged with one felony count of theft after an anonymous tip led deputies to where he was hiding.

On Sunday, deputies responded to the 60 block of Bluebird Drive. The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office in Great Falls called the day before to advise the deputies that they received an anonymous tip that Rocco English was residing there, according to court reports filed on July 15.

Officials stated that the camper and truck at the address were possibly stolen. The truck was valued around $23,000, said authorities.

A female was outside the camper when deputies arrived. She went inside the camper, and a few seconds later, a male came out. The male was later identified as English although he provided a false name and fake Colorado driver’s license, said officials.

The truck's license plate was registered in Colorado to a Toyota truck. However, according to officials, the truck was a silver 2002 GMC 2500. The truck had been reported stolen out of Colorado.

English stated he got the truck from a friend. Later, he stated that he traded a Harley Davidson motorcycle worth $8,000 for the truck because he needed it to pull the camper, according to court reports.

English has a prior conviction for motor vehicle theft.

Deputies placed English under arrest for purposefully or knowingly obtaining or exerting control over the truck. English was transported and admitted to Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Sunday.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.