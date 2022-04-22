Tim Holmes: Earth Week justice for the youth

We boomers have done a terrible disservice to our youngers by leaving them a world that is increasingly unsurvivable. Yet, while we know that our abuse of the environment threatens their lives, I see many of my compatriots lurking here in the back of the candy store, sneaking candy into our pockets because, hey, it's not illegal, and everybody else is doing it! We know perfectly well it's not OK to rack up debts that we force others to pay and yet we squeeze all the juice out of the natural world for our own comforts, leaving the bill for our kids to pay after we're gone. We absolve ourselves of personal responsibility by hiding behind the collective one. "I recycle or walk to work or turn the heat down, so it's not my fault that the world is burning!" This is a travesty!

As world resources are depleted there will be increasingly less for each individual, so some very difficult choices have to be made. It's a tragedy that our kids are born into a world where they depend on their elders, who then abuse them by attending to our own immediate comfort instead of their survival chances! With simultaneous irony we become more dependent on these same kids to look after our needs in our dotage. True justice would be our youth holding each of us, their elders, to personal account for the amount of damage we've done to the environment. With the Internet keeping track of every stroke of our daily lives, it's no trouble to track the record of each individual and therefore count up our personal debt.

In Russia's terrible war against Ukraine, the West is perfectly justified in seizing the wealth of those responsible to modify the suffering of its victims. Justice looks very similar in this case, where those with the most expensive lifestyles would be held accountable for their effects. It's perfectly just that when it comes to handing out social services like healthcare and Social Security, those with the smallest carbon footprint are moved to the head of the line. There's not one of us that couldn't have done more for our kids. If each of us felt personally responsible, instead of stagnation we'd see some rapid changes!

As the gripping new documentary "Youth v. Gov" outlines, we are culpable for the climate catastrophe we've left our kids. It's now our moral responsibility to face the music. I've enjoyed the glories of the natural world, like the rest of us boomers, without being forced to pay for my abuses. But the bill has come due and our kids are going to be forced into terrible decisions. As a Christian and a moral being, this seems the most compassionate response to the worst travesty of our time. Let our youth decide!

Tim Holmes is an artist, a member of the Montana Logging and Ballet Co., and fervent local advocate for clean energy and sustainable living.

