Tiffany Sturdevant, St. Peter's Health

Years of service: 3.5 years

Current position: Medical floor nurse

Why did you become a nurse?

It’s actually my second career. My brother was hospitalized for an extended period of time. Both my parents have gone through cancer and just seeing the impact that a nurse can make was important to me, and I needed a change from my old position so I thought I’d try something new that’s also into helping people.

What was one of your most memorable nursing experiences?

I don’t think that there’s just one. I think when you can make an impact on a patient or one of their family members, when you’re able to provide them with comfort. People don’t generally enjoy being hospitalized, so being able to make a connection with them is important and it reaffirms why you do what you do. It makes you feel good about what you’re doing.

What skills are the most important for nurses?

The ability to ask questions and be open-minded to different learning techniques. And to take things in, to listen.

What is the best advice you can give?

I think we can get so wrapped up in the day-to-day happenings that sometimes you just have to be able to sit back and think, “What if this was my mom? How would I want her treated? Or what if it was my best friend? How would I want them treated?” So my best advice is to really think about that. It gets busy and you get busy and we’re understaffed, and everyone’s understaffed. But if you’re able to take a moment and breathe and think, “Well, I could do this a little bit differently,” that’s the best advice and I need to take it myself sometimes.

What does it take to be a nurse in challenging times?

I am blessed to have amazing coworkers and providers that I work with, and it takes relying on others. It takes just trying to be grounded in what you’re doing. And it takes effort to show up and give yourself that much every single day. But when you see what you have done for someone or the tiniest little thing that you have done has made such an impact, it’s worth it. So I think perseverance really, especially with the times that we’ve had.

Any final thoughts?

I think nursing is an amazing profession. I’m so glad that I went into it because it’s not just floor nursing or clinic nursing. You can do a million things. If you need a change, you can try a different type of nursing. You can go somewhere else. There’s limitless options and it’s amazing to see how much you learn just about the body and physiologically about the way people work. The differences in people and connecting those and putting them together, it makes you want to strive to be better yourself and to do better for other people. It’s an amazing career and I would highly recommend people look into it.

Nominated by Alexia Caldwell, Anne Lenik and Jessica Wilson

