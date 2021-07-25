Tiffany Kniepkamp, St. Peter's Health

Dr. Tiffany Kniepkamp thrives amid chaos, which made her a natural leader in the emergency department at St. Peter’s Health as the coronavirus pandemic gripped the community.

“It was like being in training all over again,” she said, noting that she was in constant communication with other providers around the country and spent most nights watching lectures at home to learn more about the virus discovered only a few months earlier.

COVID-19 changed virtually everything for Kniepkamp and her colleagues.

Protective equipment such as masks, gowns and gloves became scarce as providers put it on and took it off each time they entered and exited a patient’s room.

Kniepkamp would not touch her children before she was fully showered, and some of her colleagues completely isolated from their families to avoid infecting them.

Among the most difficult changes were the new policies and procedures that prohibited people from visiting loved ones hospitalized with COVID-19, she said.

“A lot of people didn’t understand that, and it was difficult to explain it because at the same time it was new to us,” she said.

Through it all, Kniepkamp remained committed to defeating COVID-19.