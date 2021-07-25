Tiffany Kniepkamp, St. Peter's Health

Dr. Tiffany Kniepkamp thrives amid chaos, which made her a natural leader in the emergency department at St. Peter’s Health as the coronavirus pandemic gripped the community.
“It was like being in training all over again,” she said, noting that she was in constant communication with other providers around the country and spent most nights watching lectures at home to learn more about the virus discovered only a few months earlier.
COVID-19 changed virtually everything for Kniepkamp and her colleagues.
Protective equipment such as masks, gowns and gloves became scarce as providers put it on and took it off each time they entered and exited a patient’s room.
Kniepkamp would not touch her children before she was fully showered, and some of her colleagues completely isolated from their families to avoid infecting them.
Among the most difficult changes were the new policies and procedures that prohibited people from visiting loved ones hospitalized with COVID-19, she said.
“A lot of people didn’t understand that, and it was difficult to explain it because at the same time it was new to us,” she said.
Through it all, Kniepkamp remained committed to defeating COVID-19.
“Every shift she donned her personal protective equipment and accepted without question the very real risk that she might contract the potentially deadly virus through her close contact with her patient’s respiratory aerosol,” Dr. William S. Gallea, another emergency physician at St. Peter’s Health, wrote in her nomination letter.
Kniepkamp was also the liaison between the emergency department and St. Peter’s Incident Command Team, which worked to adapt to ever-changing information about the virus.
Through the news media, social media and community forums, she participated in community outreach efforts related to the pandemic.
And she volunteered to be on the Triage Team, which was charged with determining how to allocate resources if the health system ever came up short.
“That unthinkable reality never materialized in Montana, but she was willing to participate in making the difficult decisions if necessary,” Gallea wrote.
Originally from Circle, Kniepkamp was born and raised in Montana and has been working in the emergency department at St. Peter’s Health for about six years.
She is a voting member of the Quality Committee of the health system’s board and a member of the Sexual Assault Response Team, and former Gov. Steve Bullock appointed her to the State Trauma Care Committee in 2020.
“I have known many physicians throughout my nearly 50-year career in medicine, and I cannot imagine a more deserving individual,” Gallea wrote.
