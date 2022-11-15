The Montana Learning Center, on the shores of Canyon Ferry Lake, offers some of the state’s most innovative, broad-ranging STEM programming. Through teacher trainings, summer youth camps, a newly-launched adult camp, and partnerships with NASA, Montana State University, the University of Washington, and the Museum of Flight, the MLC is sparking interest in STEM fields for Montana students of all ages.

The MLC is home to Montana’s largest, most advanced publicly available telescopes. Thanks to a partnership with Mike and Lynn Rice, we also offer access to a remotely-operated telescope, high on a mountaintop in New Mexico, to teachers and students in Montana. The MLC trains educators to operate the observatory and supports curriculum development, which enables students to conduct cutting-edge astronomy research while still in school.

With our dark skies and ideal location, the MLC is an important driver in the emerging field of astro-tourism. Last summer, we hosted three sold-out stargazing sessions, and are planning six more this coming summer.

In partnership with Montana State University, we facilitate NASA’s Northwest Earth & Space Science Pathway to strengthen aerospace education in Montana. The MLC hosts the Montana Aerospace Scholars program, which is a free, online aerospace-themed course for high school sophomores and juniors in Montana; top graduates are offered scholarships to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Come summer, we’ll open our doors to over 550 full day and/or overnight campers, from first grade through high school. Part traditional summer camp with bonfires and canoeing, part state-of-the-art STEM camp, the MLC offers the perfect blend of learning and lakeside fun. With sessions on dinosaurs, space, robotics, and aviation, there is something for everyone!

Unfortunately, the costs of operating such a stellar camp are climbing, and we never want finances to be a barrier to participation. We have a rich history of offering scholarships, and hope to expand those opportunities so every child in Montana with an interest in science can pursue their dreams.

Our growth brings other logistical challenges. For the past few years, it has become increasingly apparent that we need a new kitchen to feed all these students. Our staff, ever budget-conscious, have been making it work, but we are maxed out, and a kitchen is a critical component to a quality summer camp experience.

Please consider partnering with the MLC to provide the best STEM education and outreach around! Donations can be made online at https://montanalearning.org/donate/ or by mailing a check to: Montana Learning Center – 7653 Canyon Ferry Road – Helena, MT 59602.