The Julius Foundation: Bringing basic amenities to rural African village

Imagine watching your child head to school - but instead of boarding a bus, they set out to walk a dozen kilometers, arriving at a building with no running water, electricity, or equipment. In rural Uganda, this is the norm. The Julius Foundation is working hard to improve these conditions and build a better future for our friends in Uganda. Locally run in Helena, we partner with a sister organization in Kampala to enhance infrastructure in Kawango, a rural village on the shores of Lake Victoria. Our mission is to uplift the lives of those who do not have basic amenities we take for granted.

Education has been proven again and again to be critical to empowering communities to break the vicious cycle of poverty, so much of our work focuses there. One of the main beneficiaries of our projects is Holy Trinity Secondary School in Kawango, a community-based school that welcomes 400 students (60% of whom are female!) from all religious, tribal and political backgrounds. Together with the Carroll College chapter of Engineers Without Borders, we have spent the last several years installing running water, clean water collection and storage, and most recently electricity at the school.

With basic utilities available, we now turn our focus to further developing the school facilities. Our generous donors have made possible the construction of a computer lab and science lab, though pandemic delayed construction on the latter. The addition of power lines to the school also means that we will soon need to furnish the computer lab, which is a requirement for secondary school accreditation in Uganda. Despite the progress we have made, the need is still dire - the campus is in need of major overhauls to the latrines, kitchen, canteen, and staff quarters.

The residents of Kawango love Holy Trinity School - not only because their children are able to learn valuable skills there, but because the community directly benefits from the amenities the school has brought to their region. As power lines were extended to the school, low voltage lines could then reach the rest of the village, allowing individuals to connect their homes as well. The village will also benefit from our eventual goal to construct a local medical clinic.

For the last two years, the pandemic has disproportionately affected those already living in poverty around the globe. Uganda has repeatedly been in and out of lockdown, and vaccines are still a rarity. Yet we at the Julius Foundation have been humbled that even during this difficult time, our donors in Helena and beyond have responded with renewed generosity and allowed us to continue to serve our brothers and sisters in Uganda.

We at The Julius Foundation do what we do because we see the dignity of our Ugandan friends and believe in a bright and hopeful future for them. To learn more about our work visit www.thejuliusfoundation.org. Tax exempt donations can be made securely online or mailed to TJF, 3312 Dunlap Drive, Helena, MT 59602.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0