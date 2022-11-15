 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Jadyn Fred Foundation

The Jadyn Fred Foundation provides financial support to families whose children require critical, often lifesaving, medical care. To date, the Jadyn Fred Foundation has provided over $1 million to families throughout Montana. In Lewis and Clark County alone, the foundation has provided $85,467. This season we are seeking cash donations to help us provide Christmas to local families. Please consider donating a gift of any amount. To donate visit, https://jffchristmas22.givesmart.com.

