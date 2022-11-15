The Jadyn Fred Foundation provides financial support to families whose children require critical, often lifesaving, medical care. To date, the Jadyn Fred Foundation has provided over $1 million to families throughout Montana. In Lewis and Clark County alone, the foundation has provided $85,467. This season we are seeking cash donations to help us provide Christmas to local families. Please consider donating a gift of any amount. To donate visit, https://jffchristmas22.givesmart.com.