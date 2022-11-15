The Friendship Center’s mission is to be a safe haven for those affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking and to empower our community to flourish in relationships free from violence.

The Friendship Center provides safe shelter and a broad range of support services, all of which are free, confidential, and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Forced to leave precious personal items, household goods, and essentials behind, victims of abuse often come to The Friendship Center with literally nothing but the clothes they are wearing. Here at The Friendship Center, we do everything we can to help clients be safe, strong, and independent, and it depends on community support to help provide many of the day-to-day necessities that families need.

Our small but mighty staff provide a multitude of services including in-person crisis counseling and safety planning, assistance with Orders of Protection and court accompaniments, and accompanying victims of domestic and sexual violence to medical exams.

Many of the women living in our shelter are job hunting, have numerous appointments, children to take to school, and need to travel to and from other community resources. Gift cards for fuel are always needed and appreciated. As we are helping struggling families with items that cannot be purchased with public assistance, we always need toilet paper, Kleenex, paper towels, laundry baskets, laundry soap, dish soap, trash bags of all sizes, and cleaning supplies.

Due to their financial circumstances, our families have very few opportunities to have fun together. We always welcome gift certificates for local restaurants and for family outings.

The Friendship Center staff and the families we serve are all deeply grateful for your generosity and kindness! For more information about The Friendship Center, and how you can make a difference in the lives of families suffering the impact of domestic and sexual abuse, please visit our website at www.thefriendshipcenter.org.

Wish List

• New, in-package “Straight Talk” Phone kits and minutes

• Gas cards

• Grocery gift cards

• Clothing gift cards

• Toilet paper

• Paper Towels

• Reusable shopping bags

• Garbage bags both 33 gallon and 13 gallon

• Shampoo, conditioner (small bottles but bigger than travel size) and deodorants

• NEW hairbrushes and razors

• Laundry supplies and detergents, including laundry baskets

• Motel food items (microwavable and ready-to-eat)

• Trash cans and cleaning supplies, including anti-bacterial multi-purpose cleaner

• New bed pillows

• New ladies pajamas s/m/l, sweatpants, leggings, and long sleeved shirts s/m/l

For more information, contact The Friendship Center’s Development Director Kim Patterson at (406) 442-6800.