Thanks for support on campaign

With gratitude I write to express my deep appreciation to many friends and neighbors for your support with advice, signs, contributions, information and encouragement during the unique 2020 primary election campaign. Special thanks to campaign Treasurer Lynora Rogstad and Terry Churchill for signage assistance. It was fun on the trail meeting residents and talking about state and local government needs. Unfortunately, COVID-19 severely restricted opportunities to meet and we fell 332 votes short in Senate District 38.

Thanks to the 1,950 residents whom I was able to reach and who voted for me and my campaign goals to expand jobs and opportunities for all and to support families and our communities through these challenging times. I look forward to continuing our mutual service and to seeing you helping to support freedom, knowledge and justice in Montana.