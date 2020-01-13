Independent Record newspapers

While government meetings, court records and press releases lead to many of the stories published in the Independent Record, we could not be effective without story tips from faithful readers like you.

For instance, consider last week’s story about Macy’s plans to close its Helena store, which was the direct result of a tip from an anonymous Macy’s employee.

We also have tipsters to thank for letting us know about everything from film screenings to political rallies, and even a local judge who was quietly reprimanded for violating the Montana Code of Judicial Conduct.

Although not every tip we receive results in a story, we appreciate everyone who is willing to serve as our eyes and ears in the community. And we encourage those who know something that should be in the newspaper to let us know about it.

To submit a news tip, you can reach the newsroom at 406-447-4074 or editor@helenair.com. News tips can also be submitted through our website at https://helenair.com/forms/contact/submit_a_news_tip/.

Thank you for helping us share Helena’s story. And thank you for being a reader!

