Teal Whitaker, Montana Community Foundation

She said her involvement in the Snowbird Fund has been a humbling learning experience.

"It's a tangible way to use philanthropy to in some small way help solve this problem," she said. "I'm learning a lot about indigenous communities by listening to what they're saying. ... I'm humbled in realizing there is still a lot to learn."

Whitaker and her husband moved to Helena three years ago.

"My husband and I were looking for a place to raise kids," she said. "When we arrived in Helena, I said this is it."

The couple now has two young children.

"As a mother of two children under the age of 4, Teal did what so many of us thought impossible. She gave her very best to both her family and her profession amid a global pandemic," coworker Jessica Stewart-Kuntz wrote in Whitaker's nomination letter for the 20 Under 40 award. "Sometimes we are fortunate enough to work with a person who not only is the consummate professional, but is someone who always has our backs, is humble enough to learn from others, and courageous enough to show up as their authentic self no matter what."

Whitaker said she typically shies away from accolades, but called the award an honor.

"I feel really humbled," she said. "It means a lot to know my coworkers feel that way."

