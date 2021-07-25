Teal Whitaker, Montana Community Foundation

The Montana Community Foundation intends to create permanent philanthropy and build stronger communities, and Teal Whitaker is here to tell us about it.
Whitaker, the 34-year-old Manhattan native, has spent the past two years working as the foundation's communications and outreach manager.
"I get to tell the story of what Montana Community Foundation is doing around the state, cultivating a culture of vision and impacting local communities," Whitaker said.
She is more than proud of her Montana heritage and said it is easy to see why people in the Treasure State are so generous.
"Montanans really love their communities. They care about what happens. They're invested in it," Whitaker said. "That pride of being Montanans filters into philanthropy."
She said that with a small population, a little bit of giving goes a long way toward "creating a sense of place."
Through endowment funds, Montana Community Foundation creates long-term programs designed to distribute resources to some of the most vulnerable.
Whitaker said one such project she is proud to be a part of is the foundation's Snowbird Fund, which directly supports Montana Native families conducting searches for missing loved ones by providing direct financial assistance to individuals leading the search.
She said her involvement in the Snowbird Fund has been a humbling learning experience.
"It's a tangible way to use philanthropy to in some small way help solve this problem," she said. "I'm learning a lot about indigenous communities by listening to what they're saying. ... I'm humbled in realizing there is still a lot to learn."
Whitaker and her husband moved to Helena three years ago.
"My husband and I were looking for a place to raise kids," she said. "When we arrived in Helena, I said this is it."
The couple now has two young children.
"As a mother of two children under the age of 4, Teal did what so many of us thought impossible. She gave her very best to both her family and her profession amid a global pandemic," coworker Jessica Stewart-Kuntz wrote in Whitaker's nomination letter for the 20 Under 40 award. "Sometimes we are fortunate enough to work with a person who not only is the consummate professional, but is someone who always has our backs, is humble enough to learn from others, and courageous enough to show up as their authentic self no matter what."
Whitaker said she typically shies away from accolades, but called the award an honor.
"I feel really humbled," she said. "It means a lot to know my coworkers feel that way."
