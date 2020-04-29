Taser used on Boulder man before arrest on DUI, other charges

A 47-year-old Boulder man faces multiple charges on allegations that he wrecked a trailer, left the scene of the accident and then resisted arrest while intoxicated.

Mikell Clenton Brogan faces a felony fourth offense DUI charge and misdemeanor counts of driving while suspended, no insurance, failure to notify after an accident, no registration, assault with bodily fluid, resisting arrest, failing to yield to a police vehicle and partner or family member assault.

Authorities allege that Brogan was the driver of a truck pulling a trailer April 11 which came loose and hit a fence, but he failed to notify the owner or stay at the scene. Troopers later located him in a different vehicle, at which time he allegedly failed to stop, resisted arrest, spit in the direction of officers and was eventually subdued with a Taser and restrained, according to court documents.

Brogan refused to perform field sobriety tests, nor did he provide a preliminary screening test for alcohol, but officers allege that he smelled of alcohol.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.

