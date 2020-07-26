Tara Wells, Helena Indian Alliance

Tara Wells knew exactly what she wanted as a career -- that is, until she had a baby.
She was 19 years old and planning to be a choir teacher, but then she met two women who changed her life -- RN Orpha Montgomery and Nurse Practitioner Denise Smigaj.
“As I was driving away from the hospital, I was like -- I think I want to be a nurse," she said. “So, I applied to school.
“My goal all along was to be a family nurse practitioner because I had some really great NPs take care of me.
“So, I went to Helena College and got an LPN in 2006 and then finished my RN in 2007 at Helena College.
She worked at St. Peter’s Hospital from 2006 to 2018, while she pursued her degree as a family nurse practitioner, first earning a bachelor of nursing degree online at Chamberlain College of Nursing and then a master’s degree in nursing education and management -- on an FNP track.
While she went to school, she also taught nursing clinicals at Helena College.
A co-worker there urged her to apply at Helena Indian Alliance for an NP job opening
Wells was hired on the spot.
Soon, she began working in its Medical Assisted Treatment program for people with addictions.
“I’ve been running that program since 2018," she said.
“I just really enjoy seeing someone for the whole 180 (degrees) -- going from homeless and using, to having a job. They’re having a relationship with their family again -- being a contributing member of society.
“Our success rate is 80%.
“I just really love helping people and taking care of their entire person, their entire body -- so their mental health, their emotional health, their physical health.”
Wells, who is the mother of three -- a 16-year-old, a 4-year-old and an 11-month old -- also owns her own business, Skin Esteem, and works in occupational health at Riverwood Health.
Although she’s a very busy person, Wells earned the praise of a coworker, who nominated the 35-year-old for 20 Under 40 recognition.
“Tara is truly an exceptional nurse and human being,” wrote Emily Michalski-Weber. “She often goes beyond her duties to help others in time of need. She encourages and motivates not only her patients but also everyone she comes in contact with, to be and do their best.”
As to singing, Wells hasn’t given it up entirely, she said. She sings in the shower, in the car and occasionally karaoke.
