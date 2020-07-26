Tara Wells, Helena Indian Alliance

“I’ve been running that program since 2018," she said.

“I just really enjoy seeing someone for the whole 180 (degrees) -- going from homeless and using, to having a job. They’re having a relationship with their family again -- being a contributing member of society.

“Our success rate is 80%.

“I just really love helping people and taking care of their entire person, their entire body -- so their mental health, their emotional health, their physical health.”

Wells, who is the mother of three -- a 16-year-old, a 4-year-old and an 11-month old -- also owns her own business, Skin Esteem, and works in occupational health at Riverwood Health.

Although she’s a very busy person, Wells earned the praise of a coworker, who nominated the 35-year-old for 20 Under 40 recognition.

“Tara is truly an exceptional nurse and human being,” wrote Emily Michalski-Weber. “She often goes beyond her duties to help others in time of need. She encourages and motivates not only her patients but also everyone she comes in contact with, to be and do their best.”

As to singing, Wells hasn’t given it up entirely, she said. She sings in the shower, in the car and occasionally karaoke.

