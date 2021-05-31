Synness: Where are they now?

Dawson Community College sophomore Shelby Martin, a pitcher/first baseman for the NCJAA Division 2 Lady Buccaneers, was recently selected to the All-Region 13 softball team.

Martin, a Capital High alum, went 10-3 on the rubber, with 91 strikeouts in 80.1 innings pitched, and a 2.61 earned run average. She allowed just 68 hits and only walked 28 batsmen.

Offensively, Martin batted .377, with 49 hits and 49 runs batted in, in 41 games. She stroked nine doubles and jacked 10 home runs, while posting a .442 on base percentage and a .667 slugging mark. In 148 plate appearances, she struck out only eight times.

Last month, DCC three-peated as MonDak Conference champions. It’s the Lady Bucs eighth conference title in 10 years.

Martin was a softball 4-letterman, and three-time all-stater at Capital, from 2015-18. As a senior, she was named the 2018 IR Co-Softball Player of the Year, with teammate and best friend Taylor Mathews.

Martin went 11-4 in the circle with 129 strikeouts in 98 innings, allowing 84 hits while issuing just 24 walks. She fired five shutouts, including three in a row, and broke two long-standing Lady Bruin career records, amassing 429 strikeouts and 37 wins.