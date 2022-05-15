Svein Newman: Working for the land and the people of Montana

A sixth-generation Montanan, Svein Newman is committed to the land he has come to love.

"Growing up (outside of Billings) didn't have a lot of significance for me," Newman said. "But, as I've gotten older it's intense to think that global empires have risen and fallen in the time that my family's been on that dirt. It definitely helps inspire a sense of connection to place."

At just 34 years old, Newman has already accomplished giant feats that not only help the land he lives on, but also the ones living on it.

Newman helped in co-founding Soft Landing Missoula, an organization that focuses on helping recently displaced refugees find comfort in their new locations. After stepping back from Soft Landing work, Newman got involved with the Montana Human Rights Network, where he currently serves as vice chair.

While Newman works with and for the people of Montana, his work here also positively impacts the land of the state. As a member of the Northern Plains Resource Council, Newman works to empower Northern Plains residents to make changes in their communities that benefit water qualities, family agriculture and conservation.

"(Montanans) have a vested interest in protecting our state," Newman explained. "I'm proud of that work. I'm proud that I get to be a part of those efforts because I believe that true prosperity begins with healthy land, water and air."

While Newman's family has lived on the same patch of ground for over 100 years, he notes that "sixth-generation" is nothing compared those who are Indigenous to Montana. "We have people in this state with dozens or even hundreds of generations of ancestry here," Newman said. "That makes me motivated to support tribal sovereignty as well."

While Newman isn't entirely sure what the future has in store for him, he still plans on showing up day after day and year after year to continue working for his community. "I feel a visceral connection to Montana," Newman said. "I'm proud and grateful to get the opportunity to work and engage with communities here."

