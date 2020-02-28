Suspected meth dealer leads high-speed chase in Helena

A 29-year-old Helena man led officers on a high-speed chase through the streets of south Helena during the evening of Feb. 21.

Scott Allen Howard initially evaded Montana Highway Patrol troopers, but was arrested by Helena police the following day.

According to a trooper's affidavit, Howard was pulled over between Helena and East Helena by a trooper for an out taillight on his gold Honda sedan. Howard turned off U.S. Highway 12 and onto Janet Street before finally stopping his vehicle on Tricia Street.

Before the trooper could approach the vehicle, Howard "looked over his shoulder and then sped away," the trooper states in the report.

According to documents filed in district court, the pursuit lasted approximately 12 minutes. It was also noted that Howard failed to stop at three red traffic lights and 29 stop signs and drove the wrong way on a one-way street three times.

Howard and his passenger "jumped out of the moving vehicle and it subsequently crashed into a power pole" at the intersection of Davis Street and Seventh Avenue, at which point Howard fled west on foot and managed to evade the troopers.