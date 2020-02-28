Suspected meth dealer leads high-speed chase in Helena

A 29-year-old Helena man led officers on a high-speed chase through the streets of south Helena during the evening of Feb. 21.
Scott Allen Howard initially evaded Montana Highway Patrol troopers, but was arrested by Helena police the following day.
According to a trooper's affidavit, Howard was pulled over between Helena and East Helena by a trooper for an out taillight on his gold Honda sedan. Howard turned off U.S. Highway 12 and onto Janet Street before finally stopping his vehicle on Tricia Street.
Before the trooper could approach the vehicle, Howard "looked over his shoulder and then sped away," the trooper states in the report.
According to documents filed in district court, the pursuit lasted approximately 12 minutes. It was also noted that Howard failed to stop at three red traffic lights and 29 stop signs and drove the wrong way on a one-way street three times.
Howard and his passenger "jumped out of the moving vehicle and it subsequently crashed into a power pole" at the intersection of Davis Street and Seventh Avenue, at which point Howard fled west on foot and managed to evade the troopers.
His passenger, Mikayla Marie Kapphan, identified Howard after being questioned by the troopers, and a "loaded syringe" containing methamphetamine was found in her possession.
Search warrants were then issued for the troopers to search the vehicle and a backpack Kapphan unsuccessfully attempted to flee with.
Troopers found 1 gram of methamphetamine, 4 grams of marijuana, 17 muscle relaxant pills, two antidepressant pills, one anti-epileptic pill, four unidentified blue pills without markings and "several capsules with unidentified substance."
Troopers also found a plethora of drug paraphernalia, including a marijuana pipe, syringes, digital scales and meth-covered spoons. Two prescription receipts for an opioid medication and blood pressure medication made out to someone other than Howard and Kapphan were also found in the vehicle.
Howard was located by Helena police officers Feb. 22, arrested for "several warrants" and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with felony counts of criminal endangerment, criminal possession with intent to distribute and criminal possession of dangerous drugs in addition to one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.