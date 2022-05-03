Supreme Court leak spills into key Nevada campaigns

Women in Nevada would still have a right to get an abortion under state law if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade as expected. But the issue could have a major impact on this year’s election, with Nevada Republicans facing a majority of pro-choice voters as they campaign to win back seats lost to Democrats in recent years.

The Nevada Republican Party’s platform opposes taxpayer funded abortions. In conservative Elko County, the party calls for “a return of each state’s right to manage right to life issues,” which the pending Roe v. Wade decision would do.

Local clinics say no abortion services are available in the Elko area, where many people travel to larger cities in Utah and Idaho for medical procedures. But those states have “trigger” laws that would further restrict abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned. That could send more women seeking abortions to Nevada, where the procedure is legal for up to 24 weeks -- and later if the pregnancy could be fatal.

More than 63% of Nevadans voted for a referendum in 1990 affirming the state’s abortion law, and a Nevada Independent poll from 2019 found that more than 80% of the state’s residents believe abortion should be legal.

Not long after a draft of the Supreme Court's decision was leaked to the press, pundits began seeing it as a lifeline for Democrats facing tight races in states like Nevada.

"Do not underestimate what this decision would mean fro women in Nevada and across the country," U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., said in an Associated Press interview. "If this court issues a ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, it will enrage women across the country who have lived for the last almost 50 years with the right to choose."

Cortez Masto is considered one of the most vulnerable senators up for re-election this fall. GOP frontrunner Adam Laxalt welcomed the potential court decision, calling it “an historic victory,” but also noted it would not change Nevada’s standing.

“The people of Nevada have already voted to make abortion rights legal in our state and so, no matter the court’s ultimate decision on Roe, it is currently settled law in our state,” he said.

The issue could become a factor in the governor’s race, where incumbent Steve Sisolak is also considered highly vulnerable.

Sisolak said Tuesday that the right to an abortion is widely popular among Nevadans.

“While I hope this isn’t the Supreme Court’s final decision, recent reports suggesting it plans to limit reproductive rights for millions of women across the nation are alarming,” he said. “In Nevada, we’ve made sure the government stays out of the personal decision of if, when, and how to start a family -- just as it should be. As long as I am governor, Nevada will continue to champion reproductive freedom.”

Sisolak said since taking office in 2019 he has secured $6 million in family planning funding and signed legislation allowing women to receive birth control directly through their neighborhood pharmacy. His reelection has been endorsed by Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada and NARAL Pro-Choice Nevada.

Republican candidate for governor Dean Heller applauded the development. He has said repeatedly during his campaign that he is “pro-life and proud of it.”

“I am the only proven conservative in this race and the only one who has consistently supported and voted to confirm conservative, pro-life judges,” Heller said. “We cannot trust liberals masquerading as pro-life advocates. This issue is too important. I am committed to supporting pro-life judges and continuing to fight for the sanctity of life and unborn children in Nevada.”

Other Republican candidates have taken similar positions, except frontrunner Joe Lombardo. The Clark County sheriff told Reno’s KRNV News in March that he's pro-life except for cases of rape, incest and when the mother's life is in danger. But he also said he supports existing Nevada laws.

“As the Supreme Court looks at striking down Roe v. Wade, the Republican field for governor is already committed to limiting Nevadans' right to choose any way they can,” Nevada Democratic Victory spokesperson Mallory Payne said Tuesday. “Most concerning is Joe Lombardo, who has taken both sides on the issue. Now is the time for Lombardo to stop playing politics and lay out exactly what his anti-choice stance entails.”

