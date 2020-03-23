Supporting local journalism when it matters most

Newspapers are among the many businesses that have been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, but the Independent Record remains committed to reporting the news our community needs at no cost to our readers.

On March 13, we announced that we were dropping the paywall on all coronavirus stories at www.helenair.com to ensure our readers can access critical information amid this public health crisis.

Since that time, our journalists have produced well over 100 stories related to COVID-19 in Montana. And that’s not counting the hundreds of national and global stories syndicated to our website from reputable news services like the Associated Press.

Although we are happy to provide this essential public service for as long as it is needed, this crisis is not something we’re enjoying.

Our journalists are working around the clock to report the stories that matter most, and some of them have not had a day off in weeks. Like many of you, we’re also dealing with the plummeting stock market, helping our children with their schooling from home, and doing everything in our power to keep our employees and ourselves healthy and safe while continuing to fulfill our obligations to our readers and our community.