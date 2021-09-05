Stories of Honor: Vietnam War Huey pilot Jerry Sept garnered Air Medal and Bronze Star

And it was at Butte's Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) that he met Ken Inabnit, and thus began a friendship that has endured for seven decades – five of those in the service together.

Sept's entrance into the armed forces carried on the family's military tradition. His grandfather served in World War I, and his dad, Al Sept, was a Navy Ensign in WWII serving on Tinian. In addition, one uncle served in WWII in the Navy and another in Korea with the Army.

He completed basic training at Fort Polk, Louisiana, followed by Warrant Officer Flight Training at Ft. Walters Texas for basic helicopter skills in the TH-55A. Then on to Ft. Rucker Alabama, for instrument training, UH-1 (Huey) transition and combat skills, where he advanced to WO1 and earned his Army Aviator Wings.

At the time, there were four other Montanans in the 4th WOC at Fort Rucker – Dave Mannix, Ken Inabnit, Bill Willing and Tom Crosser.

“Ken, Bill and myself were in the same class and were all assigned to the 52CAB, but in different companies,” he recalled.

Sept arrived in Vietnam on April 13, 1970, assigned to the 1st Aviation Brigade, 52nd Combat Aviation Battalion's “Flying Dragons,” and with the “Gladiators” of the 57th Assault Helicopter Company.