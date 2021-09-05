Stories of Honor: Vietnam War Huey pilot Jerry Sept garnered Air Medal and Bronze Star

Just eight days after his arrival in the Vietnam War, “Gladiator 20” helicopter pilot Jerry Sept, flew a flurry of combat missions for 12-straight days that were dangerous enough to garner him the coveted Army Air Medal.
“The Air Medal is presented to Warrant Officer 1 Jerry D. Sept, who distinguished himself by meritorious achievement, while participating in sustained aerial flight in support of combat ground forces in the Republic of Vietnam,” the citation reads.
“During the period 22 April 1970 thru 4 May 1970, he actively participated in more than twenty-five aerial missions over hostile territory in support of operations against Communist aggression.”
The document describes how during all those flights in the Northwest II Corps, tri-border (Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos) area, Sept “displayed the highest order of air discipline” and acted in accordance with the best traditions of the service.
“By his determination to accomplish his mission, in spite of the hazards inherent in repeated aerial flights over hostile territory, and by his outstanding degree of professionalism and devotion to duty, he brought credit upon himself, his organization, and the United States Army.”
Growing up in Polson, Sept participated in all the youth sports. But music was his forte, playing trumpet in the high school band and piano in the jazz band. After graduating from Polson High in 1966, he attended Rocky Mountain College for two years, and then enlisted in the U.S. Army in March of 1969.
And it was at Butte's Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) that he met Ken Inabnit, and thus began a friendship that has endured for seven decades – five of those in the service together.
Sept's entrance into the armed forces carried on the family's military tradition. His grandfather served in World War I, and his dad, Al Sept, was a Navy Ensign in WWII serving on Tinian. In addition, one uncle served in WWII in the Navy and another in Korea with the Army.
He completed basic training at Fort Polk, Louisiana, followed by Warrant Officer Flight Training at Ft. Walters Texas for basic helicopter skills in the TH-55A. Then on to Ft. Rucker Alabama, for instrument training, UH-1 (Huey) transition and combat skills, where he advanced to WO1 and earned his Army Aviator Wings.
At the time, there were four other Montanans in the 4th WOC at Fort Rucker – Dave Mannix, Ken Inabnit, Bill Willing and Tom Crosser.
“Ken, Bill and myself were in the same class and were all assigned to the 52CAB, but in different companies,” he recalled.
Sept arrived in Vietnam on April 13, 1970, assigned to the 1st Aviation Brigade, 52nd Combat Aviation Battalion's “Flying Dragons,” and with the “Gladiators” of the 57th Assault Helicopter Company.
“The 57th was in An Khe at the time, I moved to Pleiku in November or December of 1970,” Sept, 72, related. “We covered most of II corps and supported the 173rd Airborne, 4th infantry, 5th Special Forces, ARVN (Army of the Republic of Vietnam) and on occasion ROC (Republic of China) units.”
Listed among his service highlights were being appointed as an Aircraft Commander and then as an Instructor pilot.
“Supporting the 5th Special Forces with their mission into Loas was probably the biggest flying highlight, as well as the push into Cambodia in 1970,” he said.
By the time his tour was up, Sept had logged 965 combat hours as a “Slick” UH-1H driver, earning the Bronze Star.
“During the period April 1970 to April 1971, Warrant Officer 1 Sept consistently manifested exemplary professionalism and initiative in obtaining outstanding results,” the document reads. “His rapid assessment and solution of numerous problems inherent in a combat environment greatly enhanced the allied effectiveness against a determined and aggressive enemy.
“Despite many adversities, (WO1 Sept) invariably performed his duties in a resolute and and efficient manner. Energetically applying his sound judgment and extensive knowledge, he has contributed materially to the successful accomplishment of the United States mission in the Republic of Vietnam.”
Shortly after his return stateside and release from the Army, Sept joined the Montana National Guard in October of 1971. He was assigned to Troop N Air 163rd ACR, which later changed to Air Cavalry troop.
“During the Guard reorganization I flew with C company 1-112th LUH, 1-189th Attack Battalion, and 1-189th GSAB,” he recounted. “I was also assigned to STARC Headquarters. During this time I flew the UH-1H/V, UH-1C/M, AH-1S and the CH-47D. I qualified in the AH-64 too, although I never flew it operational.”
Among his duties were Pilot in Command, Standardization Instructor Pilot and Safety Officer. From 1971-88 he flew part-time, before being hired as a full-time instructor pilot with the MTNG, and served in that capacity until his retirement in 2008.
Jerry graduated from Eastern Montana College with a BS Degree in Music Education and a minor in Earth Science. He taught school (band director and earth science) in Melstone, Hobson and Cascade for 12 years, before moving to Helena in 1988.
He retired just 5 months shy of 40 years in the military, as a CW5, with a career total of 8,650 hours of flying. Among his dozens of decorations, were the Legion of Merit Award and the Meritorious Service Medal.
When asked to list his favorite MTNG memories, Sept answered, “The people I served with, and state missions such as fighting fires, hay lifts and the rescue of people that were snowbound.”
Last week, Jerry and his wife Sandee – who raised a son and two daughters – celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary. Since his retirement, Sept has remained active with volunteer work, including teaching STAR Base, a DOD STEM program for 5th graders, and coaching the Tri-County Wolves, a Special Olympics team.
“I've known Jerry for 52 years, since we enlisted together in Butte,” said fellow combat pilot and longtime buddy Ken Inabnit. “We were in class at Fort Rucker flight school together, we were in sister companies in Vietnam, and we served in the Guards together for years.
“Jerry's a very professional, dedicated pilot. He has outstanding character and I'm very proud to call him a friend.”
Curt Synness, a Navy veteran, can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He's also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR