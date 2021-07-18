Stories of Honor: Marine Howard Mears

During the Vietnam War, Marine Howard Mears took part in the Battle of Khe Sanh and the Tet Offensive.

Fifty-three years later, Mears will receive the award he earned as 2019 Marines' Toys for Tots National Coordinator of the Year, due in part to his hard-fought battles containing local area weeds.

Mears was born in Whitehall in 1943 and relocated to Washington state with his family at 12 years of age. He graduated from Oroville High in 1961, before attending the University of Washington and Whitman College, although he left both schools early with low grades.

In March of 1966 he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in March of 1966. Mears served as a radio telegraph operator with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing for three years, including a stint in Vietnam from March 1967 to April 1968.

Stationed at the “big air base” in Da Nang with I-Corps, his primary job was performing radio communications for perimeter defense during rocket attacks, as part of Marine Air Group (MAG) 11, near the DMZ and Ho Chi Minh Trail.

Earning the nickname “The Professor” due to his proclivity for reading, over a 3-month period, Mears was involved with dropping flares at night to assist the ground troops from an old twin engine DC-3.