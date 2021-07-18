Stories of Honor: Marine Howard Mears

During the Vietnam War, Marine Howard Mears took part in the Battle of Khe Sanh and the Tet Offensive.
Fifty-three years later, Mears will receive the award he earned as 2019 Marines' Toys for Tots National Coordinator of the Year, due in part to his hard-fought battles containing local area weeds.
Mears was born in Whitehall in 1943 and relocated to Washington state with his family at 12 years of age. He graduated from Oroville High in 1961, before attending the University of Washington and Whitman College, although he left both schools early with low grades.
In March of 1966 he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in March of 1966. Mears served as a radio telegraph operator with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing for three years, including a stint in Vietnam from March 1967 to April 1968.
Stationed at the “big air base” in Da Nang with I-Corps, his primary job was performing radio communications for perimeter defense during rocket attacks, as part of Marine Air Group (MAG) 11, near the DMZ and Ho Chi Minh Trail.
Earning the nickname “The Professor” due to his proclivity for reading, over a 3-month period, Mears was involved with dropping flares at night to assist the ground troops from an old twin engine DC-3.
He recalled occasionally taking rounds through the aircraft, but it was so noisy they didn't know about it until the next day. “Once we found a 50-cal round in the top of the aircraft...they were shooting down on us from above,” he said.
He told about “scrounging rides” with the Air Force, including the time in a two-seater, armed with just a .38 revolver on his hip and boiler plates under the seats for protection.
“We'd fly along the Ho Chi Minh Trail looking for activity,” Mears recounted. “Once an air strike of bombers came in from Australia...and after they dropped napalm, you could feel the heat through the skin of the plane at 10,000 feet.”
Part of Mears' service during the Tet Offensive and the Battle of Khe Sanh, was aboard C-130s with the Marines and Air Force, transporting troops and bladders of fuel for generators.
“They were known as 'mortar bait,' once we unloaded without stopping,” he related.
On a volunteer mission with a DC-3 searching for a downed jet pilot, after crossing the DMZ he witnessed a “Jolly Green Giant” helicopter pick up the pilot when a “little speck came running out of the jungle.”
After returning stateside and his discharge in December 1968 as an E5 Sergeant, he enrolled at the University of Washington, but immediately dropped out after sustaining a barrage of verbal abuse from war protestors.
Mears went on to a 40-year career in the telecommunications industry, mostly in the Seattle. In 1970, he married his wife Judy.
In his late 40s, Mears proceeded to earn both a BS and MBA in business administration from Seattle University, becoming a college professor at Bellevue College.
Also during this time, he completed a successful search for his birth son from a pre-military relationship 35 years earlier, resulting in an adult adoption in 2011.
Nine years ago, Howard and Judy relocated to Helena. “I had forgotten just how friendly the people are in Montana,” he said.
Mears volunteered for lead coordinator of Helena's Marines Toys for Tots program in 2014. Among his most lucrative fund raisers has been mowing weeds, which collected $23,000 for the program last summer.
In 2019, he became the third local – joining Jim Heffernan and Beth Foster – to earn the National Toys for Tots coordinator of the year, getting the nod over 700 people around the country.
Under Mears' direction, the Helena Toys for Tots has collected over 208,000 toys and books, delivered to 88,000 local children. He has also instituted a program for American Indians which assisted over 24,000 children.
Mears was unable to receive the award last year due to the Pandemic, so this Thursday, Lt. General James Laster (Retired), President and CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, will make the presentation at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel on the walking mall.
”Can you imagine a General flying out to Helena, Montana, to give an award to a sergeant?” Mears asked.
But Laster said he is more than excited to make the journey to recognize his fellow Marine's achievements.
“Howard has worked hard to bring joy and give hope to tens of thousands of youngsters, and has distinguished himself as one of our finest leaders,” Gen. Haster said recently. “He has not only been personally actively involved, but has also brought aboard many other volunteers.
“Howard Mears is a wonderful gentleman, we're very grateful for all of his efforts. Coming out to Montana is the least I could for him, and I'm honored to be able to give him this award.”
Curt Synness, a Navy veteran, can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He's also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR