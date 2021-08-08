Stories of Honor: Mannix earned Air Medal in Vietnam flying Huey gunships

Fifty-two years ago last month, Helena's Dave Mannix was decorated for valor for his meritorious service over the course of one particular week of furious action during the Vietnam War.
“Army Warrant Officer David Mannix, a Delta helicopter pilot serving in Vietnam, has received the Air Medal for 'performing 25 aerial missions over hostile territory from April 1-6,'” the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported on July 22, 1970.
The article in his hometown newspaper included a photo of the 20-year old “gun driver” posing next to his Huey copter, adding “Warrant Officer Mannix has also been nominated for the Distinguished Flying Cross for further action on July 10, when he assisted in medical evacuation for the U.S. Navy.”
By the time he finished his 12-month tour of duty in the Mekong Delta, he'd logged nearly a thousand hours of combat flying and survived twice being shot down.
Mannix graduated from Rosary High School in 1968, before enlisting in the US Army
in January 969 at the induction center in Butte. After basic training in Fort Polk, Louisiana, and flight schools in Texas and Alabama, he arrived in Vietnam on February 20, 1970.
He served as a helicopter pilot with the 191st Assault Helicopter Company, IV Corps at Can Tho until February 20, 1971. Located near the southern bank of Mekong Delta's Hau River, the field elevation there was 7-feet above sea level during the dry season, and 3-feet during the monsoons.
Mannix's tour consisted of flying “slicks” with the “Boomerangs” and helicopter gunships with the “Bounty Hunters.” The 191st worked mostly with ARVNs but they also had one mission to ply support of Navy SEALS.
“Once I started flying, the days were long, up at 0400-0500 and flying by 0600-0630,” Mannix, 71, related. “I enjoyed flying at night...what was called 'last light-first light.'
“We'd fly to a compound in the afternoon and fly a mission until 1000 or 1100 hours looking for enemy movement in the local area...(spending) the night at the compound and being on call in case the enemy attacked. We'd then be up before first light and check the area again before heading back to Can Tho.”
Their hot breakfasts consisted of “SOS and coffee” and later they'd grab C-rations for lunch and dinner.
“As an aviator, combat was like every day flying except more intense because you were being shot at,” Mannix stated. “The first time I was shot down at night in a UH-1M Huey on take-off from an outpost northeast of Can Tho.
“It was very dark and we landed in a rice paddy in about 5-feet of water. I thought the Huey would float at least a little while but it sank right away.”
The second time was out west near Roc Gau, also at night.
“Nobody was hurt either time,” he said.
Mannix described the Naval mission of July 10, 1970, as “extracting a wounded Navy person off a swift boat” that had been ambushed in the Delta on a canal.
But he also admits to at least one case of Tomfoolery, when they were “chased by the MPs on New Year’s because we were shooting off pen flares” in celebration.
Mannix concluded his stint in 'Nam with 960 combat flight hours, adding the Vietnam Service Medal (with three bronze service stars) to go with his Air Medal. He was discharged from active duty at the rank of CWO2, and joined the Montana Army National Guard in March 1971, eventually relocating to Helena.
During his career with the MTNG, he flew on international military exercises, such as Brimfrost, Canada, in addition to numerous emergency calls for assistance with disasters such as forest fires and floods.
Mannix is a lifetime member of the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association, and has attended multiple reunions with the 191st AHC and VNHPA.
Dave and his wife Suzanne parented three children, Jon, Jennifer and Sarah. He retired from the Helena School District in 2009, after many years as an electrician.
In 1999, CW4 Mannix retired from the National Guard after 28 years, having served a total of 31 years in the military. He flew six of the eight models of the Huey – with the gunships C and M being his favorites – and amassed 5700 career flight hours.
“Dave is a talented and dedicated pilot, he definitely influenced my aviation career,” said MTNG CW4 Tim Graff (Retired), who flew with Mannix assisting on forest fires in the summer of 1988. “As a young helicopter pilot just starting out and learning about fire fighting, he was an excellent mentor.
“Whether dipping out of a lake, or a river, or a 10X10 standing tank, he was smooth on the control, confident in his decisions and humble in his teachings. I will always appreciate the lessons I learned from Dave.”
