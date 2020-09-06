Stories of Honor Helena Marine served 3 tours in Middle East during surge

U.S. Marine Eric Kelley of Helena, served three combat operation deployments with the Infantry Battalion 2/7 Fox Company, twice in Iraq and once to Afghanistan, from 2004-08, during the surge.
“The 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines (2/7) is a light infantry battalion of the United States Marine Corps,” according to the web site Wikipedia. “They are based at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms and consist of approximately 1,200 Marines and Sailors. The battalion falls under the command of the 7th Marine Regiment and the 1st Marine Division.”
Kelley graduated from Missoula’s Big Sky High in 2002, where he played tight end for the Eagles football team. After a year of college at the University of Mary in North Dakota, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in October 2004. Kelley went through boot camp at San Diego’s MCRD, followed by infantry school in Camp Pendleton, California.
“The 9/11 attack influenced my motives for joining, but I was too young at that time,” Kelley, 36, related. “My main inspiration for enlisting came from watching the news and learning the stories of people serving – both past and present. Also, chasing new experiences.”
During his 4-year stint, he attained the rank of E-5 Sergeant.
Kelley was initially stationed at 29 Palms, California. From July 2005 to January 2006, he deployed to Fallujah, Iraq. He then deployed to Saqlawia, Iraq, serving from January 2007 to August 2007.
“The battalion operated in the Al-Anbar Province and suffered 13 Marines killed in action,” Wikipedia reports. Next came Al-Anbar, during which 2/7 suffered eight KIA. Marines from the battalion took part in Operation Vigilant Resolve and Operation Alljah.
His third deployment occurred in April 2008, to NowZad (Helmand Province), Afghanistan.
The battalion spearheaded the return of Marines to Afghanistan, and was engaged in heavy combat with insurgent elements throughout their deployment, according to Wikipedia. The 2/7 operated from Camp Bastion and bases in Sangin, Gereshk, Musa Qaleh, Now Zad, Delaram, Gulistan, Bakwa and Bala Baluk.
Considered "the hardest hit battalion in the Corps in 2008,” 2/7 suffered 20 Marines killed and 160 wounded, thirty of which were amputees.
“As an infantry unit, we provided security for our area of operation,” explained Sgt. Kelley, who served with fellow Missoulian Chris Trollope overseas. “Also, we conducted raids and multiple types of patrols to rid the area of enemy combatants.
“Throughout the three deployments, I had several tasks, ranging from radio operator to squad leader.”
Kelley, who was discharged in October 2008 and relocated to Helena 2½ years ago, earned multiple Combat action ribbons, the Navy and Marine Achievement Medal, three meritorious promotions and one meritorious mast, along with a letter of commendation.
When asked what he considered his career highlights, the Marine father of four answered, “Being part of several large scale and significant operations as well as being part of a unit that worked with several other countries in Afghanistan.”
