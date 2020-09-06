Stories of Honor Helena Marine served 3 tours in Middle East during surge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

U.S. Marine Eric Kelley of Helena, served three combat operation deployments with the Infantry Battalion 2/7 Fox Company, twice in Iraq and once to Afghanistan, from 2004-08, during the surge.

“The 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines (2/7) is a light infantry battalion of the United States Marine Corps,” according to the web site Wikipedia. “They are based at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms and consist of approximately 1,200 Marines and Sailors. The battalion falls under the command of the 7th Marine Regiment and the 1st Marine Division.”

Kelley graduated from Missoula’s Big Sky High in 2002, where he played tight end for the Eagles football team. After a year of college at the University of Mary in North Dakota, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in October 2004. Kelley went through boot camp at San Diego’s MCRD, followed by infantry school in Camp Pendleton, California.

“The 9/11 attack influenced my motives for joining, but I was too young at that time,” Kelley, 36, related. “My main inspiration for enlisting came from watching the news and learning the stories of people serving – both past and present. Also, chasing new experiences.”

During his 4-year stint, he attained the rank of E-5 Sergeant.