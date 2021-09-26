Stories of Honor: Earl Griffith

Being the rescue lead with no boat of any kind available, Griffith had to figure out how to get “those characters” back on shore.

“Using small line tied to a larger line,” he recounted, “I managed to get them a rope and tied it to the barrel setup we used to support the 4-inch fuel line transfer hose cam lock connections. We got them back to shore safely by having them ride the barrels.”

He spent the next two summer seasons at Hallett, before they “mothballed” the station in February 1973.

Describing the station's dismantling, Griffith wrote how “everything went out by helo” to the breakers.

As the ground-man with the copper rod and chain to hit the helo cable hook, he “ground it so the guy with the sling loops didn't get his socks blown off from the static charge,” he wrote.

“I was the caretaker of the American flag for the station for three seasons and was given the flag by Capt. Van Reeth when we shut down the station.”

He was honorably discharged in March 1973 as an E-5. In the fall of 1975 he started his MS in Earth Science using the GI Bill, while supplementing his degree with courses in range science, environmental engineering, soils, and hydrogeology.