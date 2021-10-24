Steve Finstad, Helena Fire Department

"I wanted to get as much experience as possible," Finstad said. "I could have gone either way. I really enjoyed doing EMT too."

For Finstad, being a first responder is about being able to give back to his community. He said it may sound corny, but he cares a lot about his community and its people.

"I enjoy serving the community I live in," he said. "It's an exciting job that changes every day. It is very gratifying. Plus it's nice to see people I grew up around out in the community and know that I'm helping them in a way."

The most challenging part of the job for Finstad is the hours. He said the scheduled can be tough, and when he is working the fire crew doesn't get a lot of sleep. He said they also often deal with rough calls back-to-back.

"But our group is really supportive of each other when dealing with that kind of stuff," Finstad said.

One thing Finstad wanted to draw attention to is the linemen and gas workers who he regularly works with. Finstad said they are often left out when people think of first responders, but their jobs are just as crucial for the safety of the community, and according to Finstad they "work really hard and bust their butts out there."

