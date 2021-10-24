Steve Finstad, Helena Fire Department

Being a firefighter was seemingly always in the cards for 40-year-old Steve Finstad of East Helena.
Finstad has served the Helena area as a first responder, both as a firefighter and emergency medical technician, for more than 20 years. It all started when he joined the East Helena Volunteer Fire Department as a senior in high school.
"My buddy's dad was the volunteer fire chief. At the time, I didn't even know if I'd like it," Finstad said. "But I wanted to do something to give back to my community."
After a few years, Finstad joined the Montana Army National Guard as a firefighter in an effort to get more training and more knowledge about firefighting. After just a few years, he was deployed to Iraq where, according to Finstad, "that really gave me a lot of experience."
At the time, Finstad was in Helena College's firefighter program. He was deployed after his third semester and never managed to graduate, but ultimately he achieved his goal of attaining a paid position as a firefighter.
After coming back to Helena from Iraq, Finstad worked as an ambulance driver for St. Peter's Health, firefighter for the Office of Veterans Affairs and ultimately as a firefighter for the City of Helena, where he has been for the past 12 years.
Most paid firefighting positions in Montana require training in emergency medical treatment. Finstad said he really enjoyed the EMT side of things, even working for several years in that ambulance driver position.
"I wanted to get as much experience as possible," Finstad said. "I could have gone either way. I really enjoyed doing EMT too."
For Finstad, being a first responder is about being able to give back to his community. He said it may sound corny, but he cares a lot about his community and its people.
"I enjoy serving the community I live in," he said. "It's an exciting job that changes every day. It is very gratifying. Plus it's nice to see people I grew up around out in the community and know that I'm helping them in a way."
The most challenging part of the job for Finstad is the hours. He said the scheduled can be tough, and when he is working the fire crew doesn't get a lot of sleep. He said they also often deal with rough calls back-to-back.
"But our group is really supportive of each other when dealing with that kind of stuff," Finstad said.
One thing Finstad wanted to draw attention to is the linemen and gas workers who he regularly works with. Finstad said they are often left out when people think of first responders, but their jobs are just as crucial for the safety of the community, and according to Finstad they "work really hard and bust their butts out there."
