Stephanie Larson, Fort Harrison VA Medical Center

Years of service: 19

Current position: Occupational health nurse

Why did you become a nurse?

Because I enjoy taking care of people. Originally I was going to try to go to school to be a doctor, but after I worked with some doctors doing internships I decided that nursing was more the role that I wanted to take because there’s a lot more involvement with the patient than there is with physicians.

What was one of your most memorable nursing experiences?

I have a lot of memorable moments over the years, and probably the most special ones are the ones that happen either in times of great happiness or otherwise times of great sadness. Helping surgical patients transition to the next unit. Helping someone walk who’s lost a lot of their ability to do things for themselves is always really exciting and rewarding to know that you were a part of that. But also being there for people as they’re losing family members, as they’re getting bad news and just being there to provide that support and comfort for them is also very rewarding and memorable. Also working during a pandemic has been pretty memorable and interesting. It’s certainly changed the way we look at things I think.

What skills are the most important for nurses?

I think having good people skills always helps because you’re working directly with people. Critical thinking skills. The ability to make something work when you only have certain equipment available to you and just overall being a caring person is important.

What is the best advice you can give?

What I’m reminded of constantly is that life is pretty short. Not to sweat the small stuff. Even though that’s really cliché, it’s really true. You just don’t know what tomorrow’s going to bring. For baby nurses I would just say to pursue your passions. One of the great things I think about nursing is you’re not limited to a specific type of nursing, so I’ve done lots of different kinds of nursing throughout my years and it’s been really enjoyable learning new things and growing.

What does it take to be a nurse in challenging times?

A lot of patience and a lot of fortitude. Willingness to stick it out. It’s been very difficult for us all, but particularly for people in the health care field.

Any final thoughts?

Sometimes I think nurses get overlooked but we’re really an important part of health care, and having a good nurse is almost more important than having a good doctor. So I would just say be nice to your nurse.

Nominated by Greg Normandin and Tina Arvish

