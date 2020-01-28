Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins promised an emphasis on improving customer service during his 2020 State of the City address before Monday's regular city commission meeting.
The mayor highlighted 2019 accomplishments and 2020 goals in his speech, which closely resembled his 2019 State of the City address.
"Our vision for 2020 is to serve the residents of this city with customer service second to none, to improve community conditions for residents and merchants, to improve our public facilities and assets with special focus to our parks and open space and to do so by being good stewards of the environment and public funds," Collins said.
He also did not shy away from acknowledging that the city made mistakes in the previous year.
"We will be humble and learn from our mistakes and in doing so, articulate how we will prevent making the same mistake twice. We learned lessons in 2019," he said, repeating a promise from his 2019 speech.
Collins also repeated his 2019 call for greater transparency in city government.
"We will grab every opportunity to increase communication and transparency so that you can hold us accountable," he said, repeating a line from last year's address.
Collins applauded the efforts of the city's many citizen advisory board members.
"We could not accomplish all we do without the various advisory boards. I want to recognize the members of the various advisory boards; they give hundreds of hours of free time to make this city run," he said.
In November, city staff hosted a listening session with advisory board members to discuss the possibility of consolidating boards in an effort to streamline management of them. In mid-December, the city commission voted to disband the Helena Civic Center advisory board due to a variety of concerns.
Collins pledged to improve life in Helena through thoughtful financial and policy decision-making.
"By responsibly using public funds, by carefully crafting public policy, I and the commission will improve the livability of our beautiful city," he said, echoing last year's address.
Collins spent much of his speech focused on individual city departments -- what they had accomplished in 2019 and on goals for 2020.
Many departments within city government undertook major projects last year.
The Facilities Department replaced the majority of lights in the civic center and fire station with energy efficient LED bulbs and completed a remodel of a portion of the Law and Justice Center.
The finance department secured a DNRC-funded tax exempt bond to build out sewer infrastructure for recently annexed properties on the Westside, as well as upgrade and replace the water main from the water treatment plant.
Collins said the city added nearly 100 acres of new land to the Parks, Recreation and Open Lands portfolio.
The mayor also touted the Helena Police Department's first full year of its DUI Enforcement Pilot Project. Helena police made 146 DUI arrests and issued 593 citations since the project's implementation in October 2018.
The city's Public Works Department completed or reviewed about 30 infrastructure projects in 2019, totaling approximately $15 million, including a reconstruction of Front Street, Fee Street sidewalk upgrades and installation of a liner in the Hale water tank, expected to save as much as 70,000 gallons a day by preventing leaks in the 132-year-old structure.
Collins applauded the Transportation Systems Department's 2019 accomplishments as well. They included a successful piloting of a trolley last August as well as the installations of 22 ADA-compliant downtown parking spaces and parking meters.
Collins outlined the various departments' 2020 priorities, such as an overhaul of the city's animal control ordinances, the implementation of a paperless criminal justice system, the establishment of a land trust within the city for the purpose of boosting affordable housing stock, and the restoration of the Fire Tower.
City crews intend to expand snow removal services by 49% to include streets around the Capitol and other commercial areas.
Finally, Collins thanked various community partners and reminded attendees of the work ahead.
"While we continue to work with our partners to improve our growing city, we must recognize the great deal of work that is ahead of us," he said, repeating another line from last year's address. "Together with our partners, we will accomplish these goals and more, while still tending to our fiscal responsibilities and in service to those who entrusted these decisions to us."
"Greater transparency". With all due respect, please don't use big words, that you don't understand the meaning of.
Would that be the "transparency" of dismantling a civil war memorial, without public comment?
The "transparency" of why so many experienced city leaders have left their positions in the last year?
