40 Mets ace Max Scherzer allowed one run and two hits in five innings against the Nationals on Sunday, striking out six and walking two. The 38-year-old is 3-0 with a 2.78 ERA in his past four starts against his former team, and his 40 wins at Nationals Park are third all-time behind Stephen 0 Strasburg (54) and Gio Gonzalez (41).